COMFORTLINE R-LINE BLACK EDITION!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, 10.25-inch digital cluster, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 19-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, sport leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

147,863 KM

Details Description

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE R-LINE AWD|LEATHER|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE R-LINE AWD|LEATHER|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN 3VV8B7AX0NM070668

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,863 KM

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

