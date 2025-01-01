$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE R-LINE AWD|LEATHER|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE R-LINE AWD|LEATHER|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,863 KM
Vehicle Description
COMFORTLINE R-LINE BLACK EDITION!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, 10.25-inch digital cluster, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 19-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, sport leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500