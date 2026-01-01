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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$26,884
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,911KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX8NM054976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Park Assist
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2022 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan. This SUV has 73,911 km. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2022 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan. This SUV has 73,911 km. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$26,884
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan