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All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

76,217 KM

Details Description

$23,577

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

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14184145

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14184145
  2. 14184145
  3. 14184145
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$23,577

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,217KM
VIN 3VV0B7AXXNM080234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,217 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$23,577

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan