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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - Certified
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$22,704
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
68,388KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX8NM164956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8303A
- Mileage 68,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This SUV has 68,388 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. This spacious and comfortable Tiguan Trendline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a 6.5 inch touchscreen display that features voice command, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot detection. This sporty and stylish family SUVW also includes stylish aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, automatic LED lights, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an 8 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors and front assist with autonomous emergency braking plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This SUV has 68,388 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. This spacious and comfortable Tiguan Trendline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a 6.5 inch touchscreen display that features voice command, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot detection. This sporty and stylish family SUVW also includes stylish aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, automatic LED lights, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an 8 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors and front assist with autonomous emergency braking plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual height adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 215/65R17 99H All-Season
Wheels: 7J x 17" Dublin Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
3.33 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,310 kgs (5,093 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$22,704
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan