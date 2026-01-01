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Comfortline R-Line Black Edition All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, premium 19-inch black alloys, wireless charging, digital cockpit, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, drive mode selection, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

76,637 KM

Details Description Features

$25,773

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFRTLINE R-LINE AWD | BLK EDITION | HTD LEATHER

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14520526

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFRTLINE R-LINE AWD | BLK EDITION | HTD LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14520526
  2. 14520526
  3. 14520526
  4. 14520526
Contact Seller

$25,773

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,637KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX3NM009279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260852
  • Mileage 76,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, premium 19-inch black alloys, wireless charging, digital cockpit, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, drive mode selection, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$25,773

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan