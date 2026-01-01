$25,773+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFRTLINE R-LINE AWD | BLK EDITION | HTD LEATHER
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFRTLINE R-LINE AWD | BLK EDITION | HTD LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,773
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260852
- Mileage 76,637 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, premium 19-inch black alloys, wireless charging, digital cockpit, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, drive mode selection, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500