$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Acura MDX
Platinum Elite - HUD - 360 Camera
2023 Acura MDX
Platinum Elite - HUD - 360 Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,000KM
VIN 5J8YE1H83PL802749
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HUD, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
Compare at $54585 - Our Price is just $52995!
Intelligent versatility and a performance-centered design ensures this Acura MDX is as driven as you are! This 2023 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sleek and sophisticated, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.This SUV has 54,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our MDX's trim level is Platinum Elite. Built to perform, this MDX comes with selectable drive modes, impressive power delivery, and incredible handling. Of course, there is luxury to match that intense performance with heated seats, memory settings, one touch third row access, ambient lighting, and a moonroof. The interior tech is cutting edge with touchpad infotainment with an HD display, wireless Qi charging, Wi-Fi, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Siri Eyes Free, collision warning, lane keep and road departure assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and traffic sign recognition. To top it all off the style says motion even at a stand still along with aluminum wheels, automatic Jewel Eye LED headlamps, keyless entry, and a power liftgate. The Platinum Elite trim also adds an upgraded infotainment system with 3D premium audio and a heads up display, navigation, cooled seats, perforated leather seats, wood trim, hands free liftgate, a 360 degree parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hud, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $852.37 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2023 Acura MDX