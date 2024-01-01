Menu
2023 Audi S5

13,567 KM

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

13,567KM
Used
VIN WAUY4GF5XPN001251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 001251
  • Mileage 13,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Home of the Platinum up to 200,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

