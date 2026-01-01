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Used 2023 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 BMW 330i

13,903 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
14442670

2023 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Location

Otto's BMW

660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1

613-725-3048

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,903KM
VIN WBA83FF04PFN81947

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # B23260A
  • Mileage 13,903 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Otto's BMW

Otto's BMW

660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
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613-725-3048

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Otto's BMW

613-725-3048

2023 BMW 330i