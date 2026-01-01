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2023 BMW 330i
xDrive Sedan
2023 BMW 330i
xDrive Sedan
Location
Otto's BMW
660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
613-725-3048
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
13,903KM
VIN WBA83FF04PFN81947
Vehicle Details
- Stock # B23260A
- Mileage 13,903 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Otto's BMW
660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
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Otto's BMW
613-725-3048
2023 BMW 330i