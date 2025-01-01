$56,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X4
xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 BMW X4
xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,078KM
VIN 5UX33DT07P9N77698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $58705 - Our Price is just $56995!
This BMW X4 is a compelling and capable crossover SUV that has a sporty look with its bold design and athleticism. This 2023 BMW X4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This BMW X4 is a real head-turner thanks to its striking coupe-like design and aggressive front end presence. Allow your senses to be tingled by the sheer excitement and driving experience that this modern Sport Activity Coupe offers. Matched only by its luxurious interior, this X4s muscular lines look even better when you hear its powerful exhaust note under full acceleration.This SUV has 64,078 kms. It's brooklyn grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $916.71 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
ConnectedDrive Remote Services Tracker System
Digital Cockpit Plus
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.385 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
GVWR: 2,450 kgs (5,400 lbs)
635.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2023 BMW X4