2023 Buick Encore
GX SELECT SPORT TOURING AWD| PANO ROOF | REMOTE START
2023 Buick Encore
GX SELECT SPORT TOURING AWD| PANO ROOF | REMOTE START
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,572 KM
LOADED SELECT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT TOURING AND EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGES! Premium Ebony Twilight Metallic finish, panoramic sunroof, heated leather-trimmed seats, remote start, lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 18-inch alloys, black & red sport bumpers, custom Sport Touring grille, side skirts, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seat, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
