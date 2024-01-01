Menu
LOADED SELECT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT TOURING AND EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGES! Premium Ebony Twilight Metallic finish, panoramic sunroof, heated leather-trimmed seats, remote start, lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 18-inch alloys, black & red sport bumpers, custom Sport Touring grille, side skirts, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seat, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2023 Buick Encore

26,572 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Buick Encore

GX SELECT SPORT TOURING AWD| PANO ROOF | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Buick Encore

GX SELECT SPORT TOURING AWD| PANO ROOF | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,572KM
Used
VIN KL4MMESL0PB103731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,572 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SELECT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT TOURING AND EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGES! Premium Ebony Twilight Metallic finish, panoramic sunroof, heated leather-trimmed seats, remote start, lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 18-inch alloys, black & red sport bumpers, custom Sport Touring grille, side skirts, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seat, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Buick Encore