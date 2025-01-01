$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX
Select - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,024KM
VIN KL4MMESL0PB042753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2369
- Mileage 10,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With crisp body lines, a streamlined stance, and a distinctively athletic tone, this Buick Encore GX offers style that stands out. This 2023 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This low mileage SUV has just 10,024 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Select. This Select Encore GX adds a hands free power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, and a ton of subtle enhancements to luxury. This Buick Encore GX can fit more than you and your family, it can fit in your life with an amazing safety suite that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. Elevate your drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. This Encore GX makes every drive easier with remote keyless entry, fog lamps, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and the Buick exclusive QuietTuning system for an ultra quiet cabin.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Buick Encore GX