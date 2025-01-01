Menu
2023 Buick Envision

14,185 KM

Used
14,185KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!

This Buick Envision makes every drive purposeful and personal. This 2023 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Buick Envision has the space and versatility to get away with anything. Built to inspire confidence, this Envision doesnt just get you there, it helps you be your best. As boundless as your own imagination, this Envision was designed to inspire you with every drive. This low mileage SUV has just 14,185 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Envision's trim level is Preferred AWD. This Buick Envision is always in touch with convenient features like remote start, IntelliBeam, hands free liftgate with LED logo projection, and QuietTuning. Stay connected on every drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. Make confidence your companion with a safety suite that includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
