$61508 ORIGINAL LIST
2023 CADILLAC CT5 PREMIUM AWD- CRYSTAL WHITE ON SAHARA BEIGE- 3.0 TWIN TURBO AWD- NAV PLUS BOSE SOUND, NAV, CARPLAY, 20 UPGRADED OEM ALLOYS, LIGHTING PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, HD REAR CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, POWER SEAT, EHATED AND COOLED SEATS, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. NON SMOKER

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Cadillac CT5

13,236 KM

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Cadillac CT5

Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 3.0 TWIN TURBO, SUNROOF

12867899

2023 Cadillac CT5

Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 3.0 TWIN TURBO, SUNROOF

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,236KM
VIN 1G6DS5RW1P0137199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Sahara Beige with Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1330a
  • Mileage 13,236 KM

Vehicle Description

$61508 ORIGINAL LIST
2023 CADILLAC CT5 PREMIUM AWD- CRYSTAL WHITE ON SAHARA BEIGE- 3.0 TWIN TURBO AWD- NAV PLUS BOSE SOUND, NAV, CARPLAY, 20 UPGRADED OEM ALLOYS, LIGHTING PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, HD REAR CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, POWER SEAT, EHATED AND COOLED SEATS, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. NON SMOKER


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear seat reminder
Seats, rear split-folding
Air filter, pollutant
Seat belt colour, Black
Assist handles, rear outboard,

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Driver Mode Selector
Brake, automatic vehicle hold

Exterior

Glass, solar absorbing
Mouldings, bright, window surround
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Door handles, illuminating
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass

Additional Features

Electric power steering
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Rocker mouldings, body-colour
Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
Door handles, body-colour with bright accent
Tail lamps, red outer lens
Windshield, acoustic-laminated glass
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers
Window, power rear doors, Express Up/Down
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Exhaust, dual trapezoid bright tips
Rotary infotainment controller, centre console mounted with jog functionality
Turn signal, front LED lamp
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gm.ca/...
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (PCJ) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package is ordered.)
Audio system feature, premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (PCJ) Platinum Package, (WKA) Super Cruise 2 Package or (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package is ordered.)
Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package, (PCJ) Platinum Package or (WK7) Super Cruise 1 Package is ordered.)

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$47,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2023 Cadillac CT5