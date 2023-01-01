Menu
2023 Cadillac Escalade

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2023 Cadillac Escalade

2023 Cadillac Escalade

4WD PREMIUM LUXUR

2023 Cadillac Escalade

4WD PREMIUM LUXUR

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522965
  • Stock #: P-7031A
  • VIN: 1GYS4CKL2PR435477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Gray M
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-7031A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's galactic gray m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

