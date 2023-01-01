2023 Cadillac Escalade

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Safety Alert Seat

Door locks, rear child security

Rear seat reminder

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Automatic Seat Belt Tightening

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners

Rear Pedestrian Alert

OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Reverse Automatic Braking

TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu