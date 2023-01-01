2023 Cadillac Escalade

Locking fuel door

Sensor, vehicle inclination

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation, includes disable switch

Headlamp control, automatic levelling system

Differential, electronic limited-slip

Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable power-folding, body-colour, driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting

Mouldings, Gloss Black, bodyside

Sunroof, power, panoramic with tilt, slide, express-open/close and sun shade control

Head-Up Display, full-colour, reconfigurable (includes the following views: Speed, Audio/Phone, Navigation and Performance)

Wireless Phone Charging located in the console just in front of the console bin lid (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To ...

Brake, automatic vehicle hold

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)

GVWR, 7600 lbs. (3447 kg)

Transfer case, active, single-speed, push-button controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Upgradeable to (NQH) 2-speed electronic transfer case when (ZM1) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package is ordered.)

Airbags, Frontal for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; Roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions

Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parking space

Seat belt indicator, 2nd row

Seat belt indicator, 3rd row

Engine, 6.2L V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Doors, front and rear, soft-close

Sill plates, illuminating, front and rear

Audio system feature, AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker system includes 3D Surround, Navigation Rendering and Front Passenger Volume Control

IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UVG) Adaptive headlamp system is ordered.)

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in front console (Standard with (D07) Floor console with covered storage only.)

LPO, Puddle lamps, Cadillac crest

LPO, Bluetooth headphones by AKG

Platinum interior trim leather-wrapped instrument panel, console and upper door; sueded microfibre headliner and pillars

Augmented Reality live image of what is in front of the vehicle displayed on the 14.2" diagonal Cluster Display. When a navigational route is active, the system will overlay directional information on the live image being displayed

Air filter, pollutant, odour and fine dust