$117,859+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury ESCALADE ESV PREMIUM, SUPER CRUISE, REAR MEDIA, SUNROOF
2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury ESCALADE ESV PREMIUM, SUPER CRUISE, REAR MEDIA, SUNROOF
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$117,859
+ taxes & licensing
22,152KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4LKL6PR240501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-1100A
- Mileage 22,152 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN- 2023 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV PREMIUM - CRYSTAL WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE: * TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT * DIFFERENTIAL, ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP * SUSPENSION, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL * IN-VEHICLE TRAILERING APP, * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * HITCH GUIDANCE W/ HITCH VIEW, REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM, SUPER CRUISE, DRIVER ASSIST TECH PACKAGE: * SILL PLATES, ILLUMINATED * DOORS, FRONT AND REAR, SOFT CLOSE/CINCHING * AIR RIDE ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, 22 14 SPOKE ALLOY, ENGINE, 6.2L V8, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - ADVANCED, SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC, TILT-SLIDING WITH POWER SUNSHADE, ASSIST STEPS, POWER RETRACTABLE W/ PERIMETER LIGHTING, CERTIIFED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake rotors, Duralife
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Engine air filtration monitor
Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg)
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
SMART TRAILER INTEGRATION INDICATOR
Safety
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
Rear seat reminder
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Automatic Seat Belt Tightening
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
Rear Pedestrian Alert
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Reverse Automatic Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Adaptive remote start
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Defogger, rear-window
Console, overhead
Door lock and latch shields
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Keyless Start, push-button
Electronic Precision Shift
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Brake lining wear indicator
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Steering column lock, electrical
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Headlamps, LED
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Door handles, illuminating
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
Mouldings, Galvano bodyside
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall
Additional Features
Locking fuel door
Sensor, vehicle inclination
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation, includes disable switch
Headlamp control, automatic levelling system
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable power-folding, body-colour, driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Sunroof, power, panoramic with tilt, slide, express-open/close and sun shade control
Console, floor with covered storage, large and small storage bins, dual cup holders, electronic climate controls and second row heated seat controls. Also includes auxiliary power outlet, USB A/C ports and 110-volt outlet
Head-Up Display, full-colour, reconfigurable (includes the following views: Speed, Audio/Phone, Navigation and Performance)
Wireless Phone Charging located in the console just in front of the console bin lid (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To ...
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)
Transfer case, active, single-speed, push-button controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Upgradeable to (NQH) 2-speed electronic transfer case when (ZM1) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package is ordered.)
Airbags, Frontal for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; Roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions
Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parking space
Seat belt indicator, 2nd row
Seat belt indicator, 3rd row
Door handles, Galvano accents
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UVG) Adaptive headlamp system is ordered.)
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in front console (Standard with (D07) Floor console with covered storage only.)
Augmented Reality live image of what is in front of the vehicle displayed on the 14.2" diagonal Cluster Display. When a navigational route is active, the system will overlay directional information on the live image being displayed
Air filter, pollutant, odour and fine dust
Ambient lighting, interior, selectable
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$117,859
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV