2023 Cadillac XT4
Luxury AWD LUXURY AWD, VIRTUAL COCKPIT, DRIVER AWARENESS PACK
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
14,852KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025502
- Stock #: P-6966A
- VIN: 1GYFZBR4XPF116356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,852 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN -2023 CADILLAC XT4 LUXURY AWD- WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, VIRTUAL COCKPIT, HD REAR CAMERA, WIRELESS CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LIFTGATE, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Steering column, manual rake and telescoping
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power
Seat, driver power lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, front passenger power lumbar, 2-way
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display
Mechanical
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
intelligent brake assist
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Driver Mode Selector
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Liftgate, power
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, Black
Door handles, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Additional Features
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof (if equipped) and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
