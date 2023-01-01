$47,995+ tax & licensing
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 Cadillac XT4
2023 Cadillac XT4
Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, ONYX PACKAGE, TOTALLY LOADED, BLACKED OUT
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
12,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10478451
- Stock #: P-7059A
- VIN: 1GYFZFR4XPF154502
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Cinnamon accents
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,125 KM
LANDINF FRIDAY- 2023 XT4 SPORT AWD- BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, ONYX PACKAGE- ONYX LITE PACKAGE (DEALER INSTALLED) * BLACK NAME PLATE * 20 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS (REPLACES STD/PKG WHEEL) * MONOCHROME CADILLAC EMBLEMS, DUAL PANEL SUNROOF W/SLIDING FRONT AND FIXED REAR GLASS, 20 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Pedals, sport alloy
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Lighting, illuminated entry
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Seat, driver power seatback bolster
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate cover, Sport finish, front door opening
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Driver Mode Selector
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Lamps, front cornering
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Grille, Sport, high-gloss Black mesh with galvano surround
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Longitudinal roof rails, gloss Black finish
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, gloss Black
Mouldings, bodyside gloss Black finish, window surround
Turn signal, front lamp, LED
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Taillamps, LED (Neutral density appearance.)
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system.)
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof (if equipped) and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6