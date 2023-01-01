$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4
Luxury - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Used
- Listing ID: 9767521
- Stock #: ML230066
- VIN: 1GYAZAR42PF105999
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ML230066
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
