2023 Cadillac XT5

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Premium Luxury - Sunroof - Premium Audio

Location

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10001990
  • Stock #: 23-0681A
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS3PZ105833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 22,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

