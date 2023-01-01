2023 Cadillac XT5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 2 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10003673

10003673 Stock #: 23-0663A

23-0663A VIN: 1GYKNDRS5PZ105882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,215 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Power Liftgate Safety Lane Departure Warning Front Pedestrian Braking Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Lane Keep Assist 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.