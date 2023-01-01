$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5
Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Used
- Listing ID: 10404567
- Stock #: TR230201
- VIN: 1GYKNGRS1PZ114838
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
Tire, compact spare, 18" (45.7 cm) includes lateral cargo net
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Memory Package, recalls two "presets" for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Electric parking brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Driver Mode Selector
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Steering column lock
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Brakes, Brembo front, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Red painted calipers, front and rear
Axle, 3.49 ratio
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system includes Cadillac speaker grille pattern
Lighting accent, light pipes in doors
