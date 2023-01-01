Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Cadillac XT5

17,129 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Cadillac XT5

2023 Cadillac XT5

Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Cadillac XT5

Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522968
  • Stock #: 23-0974A
  • VIN: 1GYKNGRS2PZ163224

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0974A
  • Mileage 17,129 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 17,129 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Performance Suspension

Safety

Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS ...
 152,160 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Fit EXL-N...
 103,218 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 92,232 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory