CERTIFIED
JUST IN - 2023 CADILLAC SPORT AWD- DUAL POWER SUNROOF, BRAKES, BREMBO FRONT PERFORMANCE, WIRELESS CHARGING, WHEELS, 20 12-SPOKE ALLOY W/ PEARL NICKEL FINISH, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, DRIVERS SAFETY ALERT SEAT, HEATED FRONT FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADVANCED SECURITY PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2023 Cadillac XT5

32,782 KM

Details Description Features

$52,500

+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5

Sport SPORT, AWD, SUNROOF, 3.6 V6, NAV, 20" WEELS

2023 Cadillac XT5

Sport SPORT, AWD, SUNROOF, 3.6 V6, NAV, 20" WEELS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

32,782KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNGRS0PZ114880

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour CIRRUS
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,782 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
JUST IN - 2023 CADILLAC SPORT AWD- DUAL POWER SUNROOF, BRAKES, BREMBO FRONT PERFORMANCE, WIRELESS CHARGING, WHEELS, 20 12-SPOKE ALLOY W/ PEARL NICKEL FINISH, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, DRIVER'S SAFETY ALERT SEAT, HEATED FRONT FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADVANCED SECURITY PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Electric parking brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Driver Mode Selector

COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Memory Package, recalls two "presets" for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column

Door handles, body-colour
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
Tire, compact spare, 18" (45.7 cm) includes lateral cargo net

Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Steering column lock
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Brakes, Brembo front, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Red painted calipers, front and rear
Axle, 3.49 ratio
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system includes Cadillac speaker grille pattern
Lighting accent, light pipes in doors

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2023 Cadillac XT5