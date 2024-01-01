$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5
Luxury - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Cadillac XT5
Luxury - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
VIN 1GYKNBR46PZ164185
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ML230338
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
