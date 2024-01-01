Menu
This 2023 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

0 KM

2023 Cadillac XT5

$CALL + tax & licensing

Luxury - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

Used
VIN 1GYKNBR46PZ164185

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML230338
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

