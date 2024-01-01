$41,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5
Luxury XT5, AWD, 2.0 TURBO, LEATHER, BOSE SPEAKERS, ALLOYS
2023 Cadillac XT5
Luxury XT5, AWD, 2.0 TURBO, LEATHER, BOSE SPEAKERS, ALLOYS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,125KM
VIN 1GYKNBR41PZ229976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,125 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
JUST IN - WHITE ON BLACK XT5 LUXURY AWD- 2.0 TURBO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY, FORWARD COLISSON ALERT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, 18 ALLOYS, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES
JUST IN - WHITE ON BLACK XT5 LUXURY AWD- 2.0 TURBO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY, FORWARD COLISSON ALERT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, 18 ALLOYS, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES
Vehicle Features
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Driver Mode Selector
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Air vents, rear
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release (Deleted when (B9Q) Coachbuilder Funeral Hearse is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering wheel, heated, manual
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, 18" (45.7 cm) includes lateral cargo net
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 Cadillac XT5