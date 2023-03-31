Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Cadillac XT5

10 KM

Details Description Features

$58,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,891

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Cadillac XT5

2023 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$58,891

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9748342
  • Stock #: 23-0515
  • VIN: 1GYKNDR47PZ183873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHT
  • Interior Colour JET BLK LTH STNG
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0515
  • Mileage 10 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description



For an SUV with a luxurious interior with generous space for you and yours, look no further than this Cadillac XT5.

This head-turning Cadillac XT5 is engineered to deliver a refined and luxurious experience, keeping in tune with Cadillac's ethos. The exterior styling is handsome and upscale; its well-equipped cabin is quiet when cruising, and there's plenty of space for four adults and their luggage. With excellent road manners and stellar performance, this Cadillac XT5 is a compelling option in the competitive luxury crossover SUV segment.

This crystal wht SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT5 is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, an Ultraview power sunroof, power leather seats with memory package, signature LED headlights with highbeam assist, dual zone climate control, and bright trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a foot activated power rear liftgate, adaptive remote start, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Led Headlamps. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.


4.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2023-03-31. See dealer for details.

o~o

Vehicle Features

Windows

Sunroof

Exterior

Power Liftgate
LED Headlamps

Convenience

Remote Engine Start

Interior

WIRELESS CHARGING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 104,031 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 51,225 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 75,852 KM
$18,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory