$58,891
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$58,891
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9748342
- Stock #: 23-0515
- VIN: 1GYKNDR47PZ183873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHT
- Interior Colour JET BLK LTH STNG
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0515
- Mileage 10 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
For an SUV with a luxurious interior with generous space for you and yours, look no further than this Cadillac XT5.
This head-turning Cadillac XT5 is engineered to deliver a refined and luxurious experience, keeping in tune with Cadillac's ethos. The exterior styling is handsome and upscale; its well-equipped cabin is quiet when cruising, and there's plenty of space for four adults and their luggage. With excellent road manners and stellar performance, this Cadillac XT5 is a compelling option in the competitive luxury crossover SUV segment.
This crystal wht SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT5 is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, an Ultraview power sunroof, power leather seats with memory package, signature LED headlights with highbeam assist, dual zone climate control, and bright trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a foot activated power rear liftgate, adaptive remote start, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Led Headlamps. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
4.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2023-03-31. See dealer for details.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Windows
Sunroof
Exterior
Power Liftgate
LED Headlamps
Convenience
Remote Engine Start
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
