$43,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
True North Plus Package BLAZER, LT TRUE NORTH, AWD, 3.6 V6, SUNROOF, LEATHER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
19,561KM
Used
VIN 3GNKBJRS4PS199187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-8061A
- Mileage 19,561 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $45315 - Myers Cadillac is just $43995!
JUST IN - 2023 BLAZER LT AWD TRUE NORTH- REMOTE VEHICLE START,SPORT EDITION * GLOSS BLACK GRILLE BAR * BLACK MIRRORS * GLOSS BLACK NAMEPLATE * 18 GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS * BLACK CENTER CAPS WITH BLACK LOGO, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR WITH FULL CAMERA DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 W/VVT, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, REAR PARK ASSIST, ENHANCED AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Air filtration system
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Compass, digital
Steering wheel, wrapped
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells and backlit USB ports
LPO, Integrated cargo liner (Included with (PDF) Floor Liner Package, LPO.)
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Hitch Guidance
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine control, stop/start system override
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Driver Mode Selector includes Tour (FWD), Sport, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Snow/Ice, Tow/Haul, and Off-Road
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch View when (WPI) True North Plus Package is ordered. Also includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Taillamps, LED
Liftgate, rear power programmable
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Grille, Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar
Active Aero Grille Shutters
Bowties, Black, front and rear (Deleted when (R88) Black illuminated front bowtie emblem, LPO is ordered.)
Roof rails, Black roof-mounted side rails
Safety
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator (Included with Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Chevrolet Blazer