2023 Chevrolet Blazer
True North - Leather Seats
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
True North - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
54,000KM
VIN 3GNKBJRS5PS116107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13151
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Tow package, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer gets a clean break from its past, becoming a sophisticated, handsome crossover with impressive towing capabilities and premium comfort for all passengers. This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be.This SUV has 54,000 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is True North. Stepping up to this Blazer True North is an excellent choice as it comes with stylish aluminum wheels, rear park assist, a power liftgate, IntelliBeam headlamps, an 8 inch colour touch screen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist, forward collision alert and Chevrolet safety assist. It also includes power driver and passenger seats, blind spot detection, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Tow Package, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Air filtration system
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Rear seat reminder
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Compass, digital
Steering wheel, wrapped
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells and backlit USB ports
LPO, Integrated cargo liner (Included with (PDF) Floor Liner Package, LPO.)
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator (Included with Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Taillamps, LED
Liftgate, rear power programmable
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Grille, Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar
Active Aero Grille Shutters
Bowties, Black, front and rear (Deleted when (R88) Black illuminated front bowtie emblem, LPO is ordered.)
Roof rails, Black roof-mounted side rails
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Hitch Guidance
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine control, stop/start system override
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Driver Mode Selector includes Tour (FWD), Sport, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Snow/Ice, Tow/Haul, and Off-Road
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch View when (WPI) True North Plus Package is ordered. Also includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
