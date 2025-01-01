2023 Chevrolet Camaro

REAR CAMERA

Trunk emergency release handle

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Brake, parking, electric

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats