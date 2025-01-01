$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
SS - Apple CarPlay - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
14,435KM
VIN 1G1FF1R74P0114049
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Performance Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi!
For a taste of American muscle, few cars offer the history, style and pure adrenaline that this Camaro brings. This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 14,435 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is SS. This Camaro SS is ready to rule the road with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and aluminum wheels. This Camaro is a beast of comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, Teen Driver technology, keyless open and start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar, power front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, a rear view camera, automatic climate control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi, Rear Camera, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Performance Suspension
Battery rundown protection
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Fuelling system, capless
Steering, power, variable ratio, electric
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Included with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Driver Mode Selector up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice, Tour, Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)
Suspension, Performance,
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Trunk emergency release handle
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Brake, parking, electric
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Trunk release, power
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Glovebox, lockable
Lighting, front reading lamps
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Seat, rear, folding
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night, frameless
Seat adjuster, driver, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, integral rear window
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Chevrolet Camaro