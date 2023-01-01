Menu
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

95 KM

Details Description Features

$122,500

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Stingray Coupe 1LT 1LT COUPE, Z51, RED MIST METALLIC TINTCOAT, ON BLACK, NO LUX TAX!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

95KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9771433
  • Stock #: p-6877a
  • VIN: 1G1YA2D40P5120637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 95 KM

Vehicle Description

NO LUXURY TAX!
Compare at $126175 - Myers Cadillac is just $122500!

JUST IN - 2023 CORVETTE 1LT COUPE, WITH ONLY 95 KM!!! Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES W/Z51 LOGO ON CALIPERS, Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE * REAR AXLE, PERFORMANCE RATIO * HIGH PERFORMANCE TIRES * SPOILER, REAR, Z51 * Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION * ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP DIFF * Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES W/Z51 LOGO ON CALIPERS * HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM * PERFORMANCE EXHAUSTPERFORMANCE EXHAUST, 19 FRONT AND 20 REAR 5-OPEN- SPOKE BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, NO LUXURY TAX, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 95KM!!!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Suspension, Corvette standard
Steering, power, electric speed-sensitive, rack-and-pinion, variable ratio

Safety

Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Interior

Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Hatch release, push button open
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat belt colour, Black
Compass, digital
Plaque, 70th Anniversary
Defogger, rear-window, electric,

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Antenna, integral front and rear
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows customers to quickly and easily pair their compatible phone to the infotainment system by simply holding it up to the vehicle's infotainment screen; also known as "one-touch pairing"
Audio system feature, Bose Premium 10-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Wipers, front intermittent,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

