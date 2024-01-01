$29,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT True North Edition LT, AWD, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT True North Edition LT, AWD, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
11,549KM
Used
VIN 3GNAXUEG7PL179929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-8060A
- Mileage 11,549 KM
Vehicle Description
TRUE NORTH EDITION!
Compare at $30895 - Myers Cadillac is just $29995!
JUST IN - 2023 EQUINOX LT AWD TRUE NORTH EDITION- BLACK ON BLACK, DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE, REMOTE VEHICLE START, POWER SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH CAMERA, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE PKG, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HD SURROUND VISION, ADVANCED SAFETY PACKAGE * HD SURROUND VISION * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * OUTSIDE HEATED POWER- ADJUSTABLE MANUAL-FOLDING MIRRORS WITH INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL INDICATORS. CLEAN CARRFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Mechanical
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Fuel, gasoline, E15
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, front and rear with e-boost
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover
Media / Nav / Comm
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 Chevrolet Equinox