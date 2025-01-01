2023 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Midnight Edition All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Details Description

AWD | MIDNIGHT EDITION | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Used
VIN 3GNAXSEG5PL226959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250371
  • Mileage 23,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Midnight Edition All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
