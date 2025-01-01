Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 14,000 KMS!! LT W/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, remote start, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirror, power windows, power locks, cruise control and Bluetooth!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

14,223 KM

Details Description

$28,787

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT |HEATED SEATS |CARPLAY |REMOTE START |REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle
12478240

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT |HEATED SEATS |CARPLAY |REMOTE START |REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12478240
  2. 12478240
  3. 12478240
  4. 12478240
  5. 12478240
Contact Seller

$28,787

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,223KM
VIN 3GNAXKEG6PS145488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,223 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 14,000 KMS!! LT W/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, remote start, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirror, power windows, power locks, cruise control and Bluetooth!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| NAV 117,771 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AWD C-CLASS| PREMIUM PLUS PKG| LEATHER| PANO ROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AWD C-CLASS| PREMIUM PLUS PKG| LEATHER| PANO ROOF 97,649 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage AWD EX| LOW KMS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM|18IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Kia Sportage AWD EX| LOW KMS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM|18IN ALLOYS 131,714 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,787

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Chevrolet Equinox