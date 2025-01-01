$28,787+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT |HEATED SEATS |CARPLAY |REMOTE START |REAR CAM
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT |HEATED SEATS |CARPLAY |REMOTE START |REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$28,787
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,223 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 14,000 KMS!! LT W/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, remote start, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirror, power windows, power locks, cruise control and Bluetooth!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
