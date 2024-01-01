Menu
Heated Seats, Climate Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, High Beam Assist, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera

Dressed to impress, this Chevrolet Malibu is the epitome of a refined sedan. This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2023 Chevy Malibu is a great example of successful marriage of form and function. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Malibus trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and youll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2023 Chevrolet Malibu LT

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

VIN 1G1ZD5ST4PF233430

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13029
  • Mileage 0

Heated Seats, Climate Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, High Beam Assist, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera

Dressed to impress, this Chevrolet Malibu is the epitome of a refined sedan. This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2023 Chevy Malibu is a great example of successful marriage of form and function. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
