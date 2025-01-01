$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,667KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST4PF222816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2577
- Mileage 61,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Climate Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, High Beam Assist, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera
A thoroughly modern take on the family sedan, this Chevrolet Malibu is too bold to blend into convention. This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Chevy Malibu is a great example of successful marriage of form and function. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This sedan has 61,667 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
