2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ LTZ, CREW CAB, 3.0 DURAMAX, CONV PACKAGE, SAFETY PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
13,894KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332699
- Stock #: P-7044A
- VIN: 3GCUDGE83PG213544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour GIDEON/VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-7044A
- Mileage 13,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $72095 - Myers Cadillac is just $69995!
JUST IN- 2023 SILVERADO 1500 LTZ 3.0 DURMAX DIESEL- WHITE ON GREY, LTZ CONVENIENCE PACKAGE * FRONT BUCKET SEATS * CENTER CONSOLE * WIRELESS CHARGING * VENTILATED FRONT SEATS * POWER RAKE & TELESCOPING STEERING COLUMN * BOSE SOUND SYSTEM , Z71 OFF-ROAD & PROTECTION PKG, CHEVY SAFETY ASSIST * AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING * FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING * LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * INTELLIBEAM, 20 STERLING SILVER ALUM, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, TRAILERING PACKAGE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Suspension Package, High Capacity
Shifter, Electronic Transmission Range Selector includes steering column paddle shifters (Deleted when (RG7) Fleet LTZ Base Content Delete is ordered.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.) (Included ...
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, Wireless Charging, power cord management, hanging file folder capability; includes removable storage tray (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).) (Includes (EPH) Electro...
Steering wheel, wrapped
Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include Qi and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses. Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will...
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Trailering App
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Trailer Camera Provisions (Deleted when (RG7) Fleet LTZ Base Content Delete is ordered.)
Rear Pedestrian Alert (Deleted when (RG7) Fleet LTZ Base Content Delete is ordered.)
Safety Alert Seat (Deleted when (RG7) Fleet LTZ Base Content Delete is ordered.)
Exterior
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front chrome
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Taillamps, LED with signature, animation and incandescent reverse lights
Lighting, perimeter
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
LTZ Plus Package includes (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package and (PQB) Safety Package (Deleted when (RG7) Fleet LTZ Base Content Delete is ordered.)
