A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This pickup has 44,905 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Silverado 1500s trim level is High Country. This top of the line Silverado 1500 High Country is the pinnacle trim from Chevrolet and was designed to reward you with the best truck on the market. This fully loaded truck comes with premium leather seats with exclusive stitching and authentic open-pore wood trim, unique aluminum wheels, and Chevrolets Premium Infotainment 3 system thats paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional high end features include a BOSE premium audio system, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, remote engine start, blind spot detection with trailer side detection, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam LED headlights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, trailer hitch guidance and a HD 360 surround vision camera plus so much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en

If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

44,905 KM

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Used
44,905KM
VIN 1GCUDJEL1PZ293069

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13143
  • Mileage 44,905 KM

Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, LED Lights, Tow Hitch, 360 Camera

A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This pickup has 44,905 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. This top of the line Silverado 1500 High Country is the pinnacle trim from Chevrolet and was designed to reward you with the best truck on the market. This fully loaded truck comes with premium leather seats with exclusive stitching and authentic open-pore wood trim, unique aluminum wheels, and Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional high end features include a BOSE premium audio system, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, remote engine start, blind spot detection with trailer side detection, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam LED headlights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, trailer hitch guidance and a HD 360 surround vision camera plus so much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500