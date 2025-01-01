$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
RS
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
RS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1GNEVJKW4PJ325972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13111
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Tow Package, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
This modern SUV features a bold front fascia, eye-catching styling, and dynamic contours. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is RS. Stepping up to this Traverse RS brings you unique style by featuring stylish dark aluminum wheels and black exterior trim accents, a Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry, power front seats and a massive dual pane sunroof! Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring navigation and voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
This modern SUV features a bold front fascia, eye-catching styling, and dynamic contours. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is RS. Stepping up to this Traverse RS brings you unique style by featuring stylish dark aluminum wheels and black exterior trim accents, a Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry, power front seats and a massive dual pane sunroof! Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring navigation and voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, KONA INTERIOR, SUNROOF 24,228 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir - Low Mileage 55,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2023 Chevrolet Traverse