All-wheel drive w/ sports appearance package!! Navigation, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry w/push start, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Chrysler 300

35 KM

Details Description

$48,859

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
35KM
VIN 2C3CCARG9PH517379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Mist
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive w/ sports appearance package!! Navigation, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry w/push start, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
