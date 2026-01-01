$32,148+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L - Apple CarPlay
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L - Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
$32,148
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,541KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG9PR561098
- Exterior Colour Silver Mist
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,541 KM
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 360 Camera, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
The upscale look of the interior design and materials give this Chrysler Pacifica a more premium look and feel. This 2023 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Designed for the family on the go, this 2023 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever and luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this stunning Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is designed just for you. This van has 102,541 km. It's Silver Mist in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring L. This Pacifica Touring L steps things up with Caprice synthetic leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, USB mobile projection and an 360 camera system, along with great standard features like power sliding doors, heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and cushion tilt, 2nd row captain's chairs with 60-40 split bench 3rd row seats, a heated TechnoLeather leatherette steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, and a power tailgate for rear cargo access. Additional features also include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5, dual-zone front climate control, blind spot detection, Park Assist rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with active braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 360 Camera, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
10.1" Touchscreen Display
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat
Mechanical
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,723 kgs (6,005 lbs)
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Soft Close Doors
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Front Fascia Air Deflectors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
GPS Antenna Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
$32,148
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2023 Chrysler Pacifica