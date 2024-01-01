$47,956+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
GT PLUS| 300HP | COOLED LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$47,956
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37 KM
Vehicle Description
LESS THAN 150 KMS!! LOADED 300HP GT w/ GT PLUS, TECHNOLOGY, NAVIGATION, BLACKTOP AND ALPINE AUDIO GROUPS!! Premium sunroof, premium leather/suede sport seats, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
