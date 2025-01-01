$39,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,756KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D93PRD74298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10018
- Mileage 19,756 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2023 Ford Maverick XLT 61,663 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 86,164 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 3,435 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2023 Ford Bronco Sport