Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

19,756 KM

Details Features

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Watch This Vehicle
12650514

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12650514
  2. 12650514
  3. 12650514
  4. 12650514
  5. 12650514
  6. 12650514
  7. 12650514
  8. 12650514
  9. 12650514
  10. 12650514
  11. 12650514
  12. 12650514
  13. 12650514
  14. 12650514
  15. 12650514
  16. 12650514
  17. 12650514
  18. 12650514
  19. 12650514
  20. 12650514
  21. 12650514
  22. 12650514
  23. 12650514
  24. 12650514
  25. 12650514
  26. 12650514
  27. 12650514
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,756KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D93PRD74298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10018
  • Mileage 19,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2023 Ford Maverick XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Ford Maverick XLT 61,663 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 86,164 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 3,435 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2023 Ford Bronco Sport