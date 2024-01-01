$37,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K9XPBA60674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,501 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2023 Ford Edge