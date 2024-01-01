Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Edge

52,501 KM

Details Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K9XPBA60674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross HYBRID SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross HYBRID SE 13,422 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE 2,341 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Venza LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Venza LE 22,000 KM $41,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Edge