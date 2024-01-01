$28,907+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ACTIVE AWD | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$28,907
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,253 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive Active w/ heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM! *This vehicle was previously a daily rental.
Car-On Auto Sales
