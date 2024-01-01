Menu
Account
Sign In
All-wheel drive Active w/ heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM! *This vehicle was previously a daily rental.

2023 Ford Escape

43,253 KM

Details Description

$28,907

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Escape

ACTIVE AWD | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
11968578

2023 Ford Escape

ACTIVE AWD | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$28,907

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,253KM
VIN 1FMCU9GN2PUA19932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,253 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive Active w/ heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM! *This vehicle was previously a daily rental.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2016 BMW 5 Series 528i AWD | M SPORT | PREM ENHANCED | 360 CAM | HUD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 BMW 5 Series 528i AWD | M SPORT | PREM ENHANCED | 360 CAM | HUD 109,049 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect XL CARGO |REAR CAM |COLLISION ASSIST |SLIDING DOOR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford Transit Connect XL CARGO |REAR CAM |COLLISION ASSIST |SLIDING DOOR 160,952 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM 114,904 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,907

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Escape