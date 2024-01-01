$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT Crew Cab Black Pack, 302a, Leather, Sport, Easy Financing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT Crew Cab Black Pack, 302a, Leather, Sport, Easy Financing
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,680KM
VIN 1FTFW1E81PFA88318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1231
- Mileage 48,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew, a formidable presence on the road with its sleek Agate Black Metallic exterior.
This truck comes equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, ensuring robust performance ideal for both towing and demanding tasks. The sophisticated black leather interior complements the XLT Black Appearance Package, which features 20" gloss black aluminum wheels and distinctive black accents that enhance the truck's bold styling. Warranty started in March 2023, so plenty of factory warranty left. This model includes the Equipment Group 302A, offering a BoxLink cargo system, remote start system, and other premium features. Additionally, the Trailer Tow Package is ready for any job with integrated trailer brake control, and the durability is boosted by a spray-in bedliner protecting the cargo area. With only 48,680 kilometers and under full warranty until 2027, this F-150 is a stellar choice for anyone looking for a combination of luxury, power, and reliability.
Available for home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we offer financing for all credit types and welcome trades. Secure this well-equipped Ford F-150 XLT today through AutoAgents and take your driving to the next level.
Email AutoAgents
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2023 Ford F-150