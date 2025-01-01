$44,795+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Ranger
XLT | FX4 | Leather | No Accidents
2023 Ford Ranger
XLT | FX4 | Leather | No Accidents
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$44,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,410KM
VIN 1FTER4FH0PLE24559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,410 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Ranger XLT | Turbocharged Power | Durable Capability | Advanced Technology
Oxford GreyExterior | Ebony Cloth Interior | 17-Inch Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | 8-Inch Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane-Keeping Assist | LED Headlights & Fog Lights | Rearview Camera | Push Button Start | 10-Speed Automatic Transmission | 2.3L EcoBoost Turbocharged Engine | 7,500 lbs Towing Capacity | 1,696 lbs Payload Capacity | and much more.
Take on every journey with confidence in the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT, a midsize truck built for adventure and everyday practicality.
Key Features:
Bold & Durable Design: The signature front grille, muscular body lines, and high ground clearance give the Ranger XLT a commanding presence on and off the road.
Comfortable & Functional Interior: Enjoy spacious seating, premium cloth upholstery, and an intuitive dashboard layout, ensuring comfort and convenience for every drive.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi hotspot, making every trip seamless.
Turbocharged Performance: The 2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four engine delivers 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving.
Exceptional Capability: With a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 lbs and a payload capacity of 1,696 lbs, the Ranger XLT is built to handle tough jobs and outdoor adventures.
Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist, the Ranger XLT prioritizes safety.
The 2023 Ford Ranger XLT blends rugged capability, modern technology, and everyday practicality, making it the perfect truck for work and play.
This vehicle has travelled 36,410 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
