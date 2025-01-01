$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis G70
2.0T Prestige
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
VIN KMTG34TA9PU122295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13114
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Head Up Display, Aluminum Wheels, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Heated Steering Wheel
This sharp and aggressive G70 makes sure every drive is unforgettable. This 2023 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Beautiful and elegant styling meets aggressive poise and performance in this scintillating 2023 Genesis G70. Every feature and component in this endlessly powerful G70 was designed to work in harmony, ensuring a driving experience unrivaled by any other sedan in its class. Add the seemingly endless list of technology and luxury features in the expertly sculpted interior and you'll have a true luxury performance sports sedan to rival even the biggest names in the industry.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our G70's trim level is 2.0T Prestige. This all-wheel drive Genesis G70 2.0T Prestige earns it name with heated and cooled quilted Nappa leather seats, an extra wide sunroof, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and a large touchscreen infotainment system that's paired with a premium Lexicon audio system, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Additional convenience, style and safety features in this luxurious sedan include wireless device charging, heads up display, blind spot detection with lane keep assist and accident avoidance, a power tilt-and-telescopic steering column, front and rear parking sensors, a 360 degree surround view camera, distance pacing cruise control, exclusive aluminum wheels, subtle chrome exterior accents, plus much more!
