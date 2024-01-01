Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>LIKE NEW </b><br> Compare at $50161 - Myers Cadillac is just $48700! <br> <br>JUST IN - 2023 GMC ACADIA AT4- LEATHER, AWD, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, 17 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH ALL-TERRAIN TIRES, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 W/VVT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED SEATS WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS, DRIVERS SAFETY ALERT SEAT, REMOTE VEHICLE START, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2023 GMC Acadia

11,985 KM

Details Description Features

$48,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Acadia

AT4 ACADIA AT4, 6 SEATER, AWD, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Acadia

AT4 ACADIA AT4, 6 SEATER, AWD, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$48,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,985KM
VIN 1GKKNLLS4PZ262638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0870a
  • Mileage 11,985 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW
Compare at $50161 - Myers Cadillac is just $48700!

JUST IN - 2023 GMC ACADIA AT4- LEATHER, AWD, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, 17 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH ALL-TERRAIN TIRES, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 W/VVT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED SEATS WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS, DRIVER'S SAFETY ALERT SEAT, REMOTE VEHICLE START, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Navigation
COMPASS DISPLAY
Safety Alert Seat
Apple CarPlay
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Rear seat reminder
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P255/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps, front projector type, LED
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
LPO, Black centre caps with Red GMC Logo (Not available to order at this time. Included with (Q7D) 17" Gloss Black aluminum wheels.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Alternator, 155 amps (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Hill hold assist
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Intellibeam
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD LUXURY AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, VIRTUAL DASH, ENHANCED VISIBILITY PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD LUXURY AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, VIRTUAL DASH, ENHANCED VISIBILITY PACKAGE 50,900 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium FUSION , HYBRID, SUNROOF, LEATHER, NAV, LOADED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium FUSION , HYBRID, SUNROOF, LEATHER, NAV, LOADED 50,956 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax Redline Edition LT, AWD, REDLINE EDITION, REAR CAMERA CERTIFIED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax Redline Edition LT, AWD, REDLINE EDITION, REAR CAMERA CERTIFIED 112,548 KM $15,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,700

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Acadia